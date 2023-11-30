RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 1,625.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:RBCP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $121.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
