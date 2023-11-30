Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,053 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.52. 423,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,994. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

