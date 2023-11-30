Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $101.39. 259,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,401. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.08.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

