Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.45. 4,464,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,800,088. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.44. The firm has a market cap of $844.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,805 shares of company stock worth $113,116,691. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

