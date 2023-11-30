Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.51. 60,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,239. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

