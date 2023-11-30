Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 523 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FLT traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.62. 33,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

