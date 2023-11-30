Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.49. 80,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

