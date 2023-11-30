Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.25. 2,443,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,160,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

