Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,597 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,089. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

