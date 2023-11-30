Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

IWC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.54. 6,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,764. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

