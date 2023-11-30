Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.50. 797,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.