Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 114,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 269,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.