Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.37. The stock had a trading volume of 118,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,517. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

