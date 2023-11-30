Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.34. The company had a trading volume of 107,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,615. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

