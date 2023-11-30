Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,668 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO remained flat at $48.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,901,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,330,135. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $195.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.