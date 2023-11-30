Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 75,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,112. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

