Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,069 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,686 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,323.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 293,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 284,911 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 336.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $138.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

