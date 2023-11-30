Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.87. 190,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

