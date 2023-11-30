Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 720,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 672,733 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 820,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 15,434,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,403,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

