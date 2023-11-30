Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 57,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,921. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

