Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.27% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 324,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GHYB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

