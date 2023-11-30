Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,332. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $538.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

