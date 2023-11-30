Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.05. 216,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,772. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $293.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

