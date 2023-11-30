Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 735,004 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 156.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Cardinal Health worth $114,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.97. 111,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,409. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 327.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

