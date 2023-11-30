Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 138,100 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Rogers Communications worth $111,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 13,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,824. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

