Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 160,500 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Albemarle worth $144,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Albemarle Stock Down 3.2 %
Albemarle stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.39. 602,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
