Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 8,783 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.29% of CorVel worth $142,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.28. 922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $136.22 and a 52 week high of $228.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVL

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 332,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,506,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,883,620. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.