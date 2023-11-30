Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,259,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381,032 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $136,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 449.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 711,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 582,065 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 830,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 907,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 758,857 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 1,403,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,491,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

