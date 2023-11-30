Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $149,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,269 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,004. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,864 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.