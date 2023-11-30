Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Ryanair worth $103,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.74. 27,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

