Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $110.53 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of B2Gold worth $110,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.