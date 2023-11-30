Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $118.91 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 868,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $118,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

Baidu Stock Down 0.4 %

Baidu stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 469,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,925. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.25 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

