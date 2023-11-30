Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $125.34 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Coterra Energy worth $125,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Natixis grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 696,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

CTRA traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 491,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.