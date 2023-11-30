Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 343,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.52. 416,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,188. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.70 and a 200-day moving average of $307.78. The stock has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

