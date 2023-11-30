Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 243,900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $108,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.98. The stock had a trading volume of 348,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

