Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 10,070.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Etsy worth $126,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3,250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 462,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,099,000 after buying an additional 448,320 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Etsy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 389,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,152. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

