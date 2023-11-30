Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 269,200 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,008 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 269,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $102,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after acquiring an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

