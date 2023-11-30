Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,465,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $112,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $6,372,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $275,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 788,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,412,891. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.2 %

DASH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.85. 553,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,955. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

