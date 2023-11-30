Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 239,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 704,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $759.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

In related news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $742,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repay news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $345,800 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 108.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

