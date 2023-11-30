Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 387,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 618,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 620,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after purchasing an additional 611,552 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,233,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 586,336 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

