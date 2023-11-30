Reviewing Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) & SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) and Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Toromont Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.01 billion 1.55 $245.40 million $3.84 35.98 Toromont Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.57 52.93

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Toromont Industries. SiteOne Landscape Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toromont Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 4 5 0 2.40 Toromont Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Toromont Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus target price of $163.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Toromont Industries has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Toromont Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toromont Industries is more favorable than SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Toromont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Toromont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 4.16% 12.71% 6.27% Toromont Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Toromont Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, product support services, and a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. As of January 1, 2023, the company had approximately 630 branches in 45 U.S. States and six Canadian provinces. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services. This segment serves road building, mining, aggregates, infrastructure, residential and commercial construction, power generation, agriculture, forestry, and waste management markets. The CIMCO segment is involved in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets. This segment primarily serves beverage and food processing, cold storage, food distribution, mining, and recreational ice rink sectors. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Canada.

