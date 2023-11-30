RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Ashley Farrugia Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Farrugia acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($46,357.62).
RMA Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.41.
RMA Global Company Profile
