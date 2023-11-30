Robert Berthold Espey Sells 20,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$860,000.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$27.39 and a 52 week high of C$44.97.

Parkland last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.3183183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.62.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

