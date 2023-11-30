Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

WPC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 554,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

