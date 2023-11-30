Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance
TBT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.96. 613,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $44.96.
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.
