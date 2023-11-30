Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $117.07. 74,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,007. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $118.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.