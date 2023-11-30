Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Daseke by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE remained flat at $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $203.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Daseke Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading

