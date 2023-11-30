Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 143,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.