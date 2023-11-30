Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

WM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.71. 207,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,111. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.18.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Company Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

