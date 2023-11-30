Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 816,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,392. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

